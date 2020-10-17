Man dies while protecting trees

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHAR: A daily wager employee, Muhammad Deen, of the Forest Department died of the burn injuries he suffered while trying to extinguish the fire in the forest in Navagi tehsil of the Bajaur tribal district on Friday. Muhammad Deen began to put out the fire to protect the trees and the nearby FC Post. He suffered burn injuries in the proces and died of the injuries.