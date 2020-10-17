close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 17, 2020

Man dies while protecting trees

National

 
October 17, 2020

KHAR: A daily wager employee, Muhammad Deen, of the Forest Department died of the burn injuries he suffered while trying to extinguish the fire in the forest in Navagi tehsil of the Bajaur tribal district on Friday. Muhammad Deen began to put out the fire to protect the trees and the nearby FC Post. He suffered burn injuries in the proces and died of the injuries.

Latest News

More From Pakistan