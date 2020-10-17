Art contest underscores Azerbaijan-Pakistan friendship

Islamabad : The Embassy of Azerbaijan held an award ceremony for the winners of the art competition on ‘Azerbaijan-Pakistan Friendship is eternal and invincible’.

The event was dedicated to the National Day of Azerbaijan, which was held in May-June of this year through the embassy's social network profiles.

Director General of Pakistan National Council of Arts Dr Fouzia Saeed, public and media representatives of the country, participants of the competition and the embassy staff members attended the event.

At first, an exhibition of paintings of the Art Competition participants was viewed and a video was watched about Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Ali Alizada highlighted the Azerbaijan-Pakistan friendship and said the competition was to promote the affection, religious, cultural and heritage similarities of the two brotherly countries among Pakistani youth, strengthen people to people contacts and cooperation with youth as well as encourage their competences.