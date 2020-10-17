FBISE curtails syllabus due to pandemic

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has reduced syllabus for the Higher Secondary School Certificate and Secondary School Certificate annual examinations, 2021, to facilitate students during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced crisis.

However, the format and style of question papers will remain unchanged despite the reduction in syllabus.

According to the FBISE, its subject experts held a series of meetings and extensive discussion before reducing that syllabus keeping in view its linkage with higher classes.

That syllabus was also reviewed by the National Curriculum Council.

The FBISE said the curtailed syllabus was only for fresh students and the ex-students would sit the 2021 annual examination with the already studied syllabus. The syllabus has been uploaded on the board's official website.