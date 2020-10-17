Four more dengue cases

LAHORE:Four more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, with these new cases the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab raised to 109 this year so far.

One patient was confirmed dengue virus positive each in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Rajanpur. Eight dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far. Lahore and Rawalpindi have been most affected districts due to confirmed dengue virus cases as well as presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places.