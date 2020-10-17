Father held for â€˜killing daughter for honourâ€™

In a suspected case of honour killing, a teenage girl was killed allegedly by her father in the outskirts of the city, said the Shah Latif police on Friday.

The murderer used a sharp-edged material to slit the girlâ€™s throat at their home located in the C Area near the Murghikhana Bus Stop, the police said. The body of 15-year-old Tooba was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and her father, Murad, was arrested when police conducted a raid at their residence. A case has been registered.

Two bodies found

The bodies of two men were found in a graveyard in the Rehri Goth area, said the Sukkan police. Both of them were residents of the Quaidabad area and the bodies were moved to the JMPC, the police said.

According to SHO Muhammad Zahid, the deceased were identified as 25-year-old Ashiq, son of Ayub, and 28-year-old Karim, son of Imran. The officer said the police had found a pistolâ€™s three empty shells at the crime scene. He said one of them was shot in his head while the other was shot thrice in his head. A case had been registered and efforts were being made to solve the case, he added.

Human bones discovered

Human bones found at a house in Orangi Town were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. According to SHO Sarfaraz, the bones were apparently of a child. The officer said that the investigation was underway.

Woman commits â€˜suicideâ€™

A woman was found hanged inside her house in Korangiâ€™s Gulzar Colony late on Friday night. She was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a postmortem examination where she was identified as 20-year-old Mahwish, wife of Sarfaraz Omar.

Police said that the womanâ€™s in-laws told them that she ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan over unexplained reasons. Further investigation is under way.