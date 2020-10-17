close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 17, 2020

Italy’s Ulissi wins Giro 13th stage, Almeida in pink

Sports

AFP
October 17, 2020

MONSELICE, Italy: Italy’s Diego Ulissi won the 13th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Friday as Portugal’s Joao Almeida retained the race leader’s pink jersey.

It was a second stage victory for Ulissi, of the UAE Emirates team, on this Giro and an eighth career stage win.

Ulissi edged Deceuninck’s Almeida and Austrian Patrick Konrad by half a wheel in a sprint finish to end a 192km stage.

Latest News

More From Sports