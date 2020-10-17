Italy’s Ulissi wins Giro 13th stage, Almeida in pink

MONSELICE, Italy: Italy’s Diego Ulissi won the 13th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Friday as Portugal’s Joao Almeida retained the race leader’s pink jersey.

It was a second stage victory for Ulissi, of the UAE Emirates team, on this Giro and an eighth career stage win.

Ulissi edged Deceuninck’s Almeida and Austrian Patrick Konrad by half a wheel in a sprint finish to end a 192km stage.