Rethinking retirement

I am an engineer and have recently retired from a multinational company. I worked there at a senior position. Throughout my job duration, I paid heavy taxes as required by the law. My job was not pensionable and my hard-earned savings were spent on education and marriages of my children.

After my retirement, I couldn’t find a suitable job to spend the rest of my life respectfully. I have to rely on my meagre EOBI pension to meet my expenses. The fact is that senior citizens need a considerable amount of income to meet their expenses – especially medical expenses. What is the government’s policy for those who retired from a non-pensionable job? Will the incumbent government take notice of this critical issue and provide some relief to the people?

Eng Asim Nawab

Islamabad