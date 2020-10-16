President Arif Alvi confers NI(M) on Admiral Amjad Niazi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi during an impressive ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

The Military Award has been conferred upon the naval chief in recognition of his exceptionally commendable performance and selfless devotion to the maritime defence of the country. Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, who took over charge of Naval Chief on 7th of this month in all his professional pursuits, has exhibited dynamic leadership, impeccable moral strength, exemplary professional competence and remarkable sense of commitment while serving Pakistan Navy.

During his outstanding service the Admiral has profoundly contributed in the development of Pakistan Navy. Federal ministers, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Air Staff, senior officers of the armed forces and high ranking officials attended the coveted investiture ceremony.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI(M) was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1985. The officer undertook initial training at Pakistan Naval Academy. In recognition of his outstanding performance during training, the Admiral was awarded CJCSC Gold Medal and the coveted Sword of Honour.