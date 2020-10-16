Govt policies to benefit investors, says minister

LAHORE:Two MoUs were signed between the Punjab government and different companies at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

MD Punjab Masstransit Authority Sibtain Fazal-e-Haleem and CEO of a private company Muhammad Mikail Khan signed an MoU to deal with the procurement, operations and maintenance matters of Lahore metro bus service. Punjab Masstransit Authority MD Sibtain Fazal-e-Haleem and GM Marketing and Sales of National Radio & Telecommunication and a private also signed another MoU to manage the ticketing and fare-collection of Lahore metro bus service. Speaking on the occasion, Transport Minister Jahanzeb appreciated the MoUs and maintained that it would help improve the metro bus service. Vast investment opportunities are available in transport and other sectors and investors should take full benefit of the investment-friendly policies of the Punjab government, he added. He maintained that merit-based, transparent policies have benefited the national kitty and a new example has been set by saving billions of rupees in the auction to operate Lahore metro bus service. The bid to operate the metro bus system was 20 per cent less than the previous tenure and this would save more than 300 crore rupees, he said.