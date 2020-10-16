Captain Safdar, Rana Sana bail extended in NAB office clash case

LAHORE:Anti-Terrorism Court Thursday extended the interim bail of PML-N leaders Capt (retd) Safdar and Rana Sanaullah in NAB office clash case.

The court has extended interim bail of the accused till October 17. As the hearing commenced, the counsel of the accused implored the court to adjourn the hearing for a day which the court accepted.

The court also accepted an application moved by Safdar seeking exemption from personal appearance for the hearing. The court while accepting Safdar’s application adjourned the hearing for October 17.

According to incident details, a clash erupted between the PML-N workers and law-enforcement agencies on August 11 when PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz reached the NAB Lahore office. Later, police had booked 300 PML-N workers including Maryam and 187 others.

The FIR was registered under Section 147 (punishment for rioting), Section 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), Section 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for), Section 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue), Section 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), Section 109 (punishment of abetment), Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and Section 86 (offence requiring a particular intent or knowledge committed by one who is intoxicated) of the Pakistan Penal Code and now ATA sections are included.