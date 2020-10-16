Students passing matriculation outnumber college seats in Karachi

Owing to a historic pass percentage of matriculation students who have been promoted to the next grade without examinations due to the coronavirus lockdown regime, it is expected that many of them would not be able to secure admissions to the state-run colleges because the number of seats in the colleges is far less than the students who have cleared matriculation.

As the admissions to the government colleges are merit-based, around 60,000 students of the city with D and E grades are expected to be not able to secure admissions to the state-run colleges of the Karachi region.

According to the matriculation results announced by the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), a total of 168,880 students of the science group have passed matriculation, of them 37,309 and 8,230 have secured D and E grades respectively.

These figures only pertain to the science group. There are many other groups in matriculation such as humanities, arts, physical education, home economics and others, the results of some of which are yet to be announced.

Top officials of the BSEK expect that the pass ratio of the candidates of the humanities and arts groups will not be different from the science group. They believe that as the humanities and arts groups always have poor results, more than 20,000 students from these groups will pass their matriculation in D and E grades.

Therefore, it is expected that after the matriculation results for all the groups have been announced, the number of students having D and E grades will be around 60,000.

Earlier this year, the steering committee of the education department had decided not to hold annual examinations in view of the coronavirus pandemic and approved a promotion policy that was later adopted by the Sindh government.

Under the policy, the students were given three per cent extra marks than their last exam. With the BSEK announcing matriculation results of various groups under the promotion policy, the college education department announced last month the procedure for the admissions to the 150 state-run colleges.

However, representatives of the admission cell working under the college education department say the colleges of Karachi do not have adequate enrolment capacity to offer admissions to such a huge number of students in the Intermediate first year.

With the success ratio ranging from 99.1 per cent to 99.8 per cent in the matriculation results of various groups, it will be hard for students having less marks to secure admission to a government college. According to officials, it will be almost impossible for the students securing D and E grades in their matriculation to be able to get Intermediate education from a government college.

An official statement issued by the Directorate General Colleges Sindh Karachi last month read that the education department will award admissions to 116,340 students, including 54,810 male and 61,530 female students, in the state-run colleges of the Karachi region. This capacity of 116,340 students is even less than 168,880, which is the number of students who have cleared matriculation in the science group only.

Commenting on the problem, Director General Colleges Sindh Prof Dr Abdul Hameed Channer said the students will get admissions as per the centralised admission policy. He added that the directorate has also announced direct admissions to colleges after the completion of the centralised admission process. He, however, did not elaborate on how all the students will be accommodated if they are far more than the total capacity of the colleges.

Meanwhile, the focal person of the admission cell told The News that the directorate had received more than 100,000 online applications for admissions. The deadline for submitting online applications, which ended on Wednesday, would not be extended, he said, adding that if other students, who had not applied online, wished to secure admission to a college, they could be accommodated once the process for the centralised admissions is complete.

He said last year, around 135,000 students passed their matriculation examinations and 85,000 of them applied for college admission. However, this year around 200,000 students will pass matriculation and it is expected that those with D and E grades would not get admissions to colleges, he added.