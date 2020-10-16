close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
Good job

Newspost

 
October 16, 2020

The Punjab police finally arrested the main suspect in the motorway case. The police should be applauded for the remarkable job they have done. The police team creatively set up a trap to catch the culprit.

This entire episode is a reminder that the future of good policing depends on maintaining big data and acquiring state-of-the-art skills in intelligence gathering and scientific methods.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA

