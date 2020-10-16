tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Punjab police finally arrested the main suspect in the motorway case. The police should be applauded for the remarkable job they have done. The police team creatively set up a trap to catch the culprit.
This entire episode is a reminder that the future of good policing depends on maintaining big data and acquiring state-of-the-art skills in intelligence gathering and scientific methods.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
USA