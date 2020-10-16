Follow SOPs

This refers to the letter ‘The second wave’ (Oct 14) by Sarmad Elahi. I agree with the writer when he says that we have to take all precautionary measures to save ourselves from the second wave of the virus. Covid-19 cases are increasing at a fast pace, but it seems that the people are not taking it seriously. Since there is no vaccine to prevent coronavirus infections, the least we can do is to follow all SOPs.

It is the responsibility of both the government and the people to ensure that all SOPs are being followed. We should always wear masks when we are in public places to reduce the spread of the virus.

Hunzla kakar

Zhob