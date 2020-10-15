Police raid PML-N workers’ houses

LAHORE: Lahore police started raiding the houses of PML-N workers and leaders on Wednesday night to stop them from joining the first rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement in Gujranwala tomorrow.

Senior command of Lahore police tasked divisional SPs for the arrest of workers of the PML-N and the JUI-F. The SPs held meetings with SHOs and ordered them to arrest the maximum workers. The police raided the houses of workers in the Cantt, Model Town, Civil Lines, Iqbal Town, City and Sadar divisions. The police raided the house of former general councilor of UC-150 Mian Kashif. They also arrested former councilors Ijaz and Kashif Bali. The active members of PML-N Rana Inam and Mian Kashif managed to escape from the scene. The police also conducted a raid on the houses of PML-N workers in Shahdara and Ferozwala. They also raided the houses of Malik Maqbool and Ch Qasim at Wandala Dayal Shah. In Shadbagh, the police arrested three activists. In Baghbanpura, the police raided the house of former chairman Mian Akbar but he was not home. They also carried out a raid on the house of Rao Shahabuddin. Transporters were asked not to provide vehicles to the PML-N.