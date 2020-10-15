Covid-19 toll in Sindh rises to 2,566 as four more die

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the coronavirus has claimed four more lives in the province, taking the death toll to 2,566.

In his daily COVID-19 situation report on Wednesday, he said that with four more patients losing their lives overnight, the mortality rate stood at 1.8 per cent. He added that 177 more patients recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of such patients to 133,651 and showing a 95 percent recovery rate.

The chief minister said 9,234 tests were conducted against which 241 cases emerged, which came to a 2.6 per cent detection rate. So far 1,501,018 samples have been tested, which diagnosed 140,997 people with the coronavirus all over Sindh, which constituted an overall 9.4 per cent detection rate.

Currently, 4,780 patients are under treatment. Of them 4529 are in home isolation, six at isolation centres and 245 at hospitals across the province. The condition of 188 patients is stated to be critical, including 25 shifted onto ventilators.

Of the 241 new cases, 145 were detected in Karachi: 59 in District South, 44 in District East, 20 in District Korangi, 12 in District West, seven in District Central and three in District Malir. Naushehroferoze reported 10 cases, Badin seven, Matiari six, Sanghar five, Dadu, Hyderabad and Thatta four each, Tando Mohammad Khan and Jamshoro three each, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar two each, Jacobabad, Khairpur, and Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur one case each.