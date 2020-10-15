close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
October 15, 2020

Top seed Fognini out of Sardinia tennis with coronavirus

Sports

MILAN: Top-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini was forced to pull out of the ATP Sardegna Open on Wednesday after testing positive for coronavirus.

“Guys, I have to tell you that this morning I tested positive for Covid-19,” the 33-year-old said on Instagram.

“The symptoms are very mild, a little cough and fever, headache ... but unfortunately this bad news has arrived.

“I’m already in isolation and I’m convinced that I will recover very soon. I hug you all.”

Fognini, 33, had a first-round bye and was set to open in the second round against Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena in the clay-court tournament on Sardinia.

The world number 16 was replaced by Serb Danilo Petrovic, who won through 6-1, 6-4 against the Spaniard.

Fognini and doubles partner Lorenzo Musetti lost their last-16 tie to fellow Italians Lorenzo Sonego and Andrea Vavassori on Tuesday, following a 15-13 third-set tiebreak in a match lasting more than two hours.

“All the people with whom Fognini was in direct contact were placed in preventive isolation and subjected to new swabs,” the Italian tennis federation said in a statement.

