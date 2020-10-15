An exorbitant hike in prices of essential commodities has taken a heavy toll on the people who were already hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Because of the sluggish growth of the economy over the past two years, the people were already finding it hard to meet their expenses. After the coronavirus-led economic slump, many people also lost their jobs. Due to the pandemic, many industries and businesses were permanently closed. All of this led to an increase in unemployment. The people are now facing another crisis: rising inflation. Ours is an agrarian economy and the shortage of agricultural products in the market exposes the inefficiency of those who deal with the agriculture sector of the country. The prime minister should have a look at this issue and take action against those who are responsible for the dismal performance of our agriculture sector.

For a majority of households, paying utility bills has become a Herculean task. The ever-increasing power and gas tariffs have shaken the monthly budget of those who were already living from pay-cheque to pay-cheque. The government must act proactively to save the people from the greed of the money-minting mafias who first create artificial shortage of edibles and then make huge profits by selling them at astronomical prices. To bring down the prices of essential goods, the relevant authorities must take up this issue on a priority basis. Both the government and the opposition parties must keep their political differences aside and join hands to address the genuine concerns of the people.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali