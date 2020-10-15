Commissioner reviews progress of ongoing development schemes

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Ishrat Ali Wednesday reviewed the progress of implementation of ongoing schemes under various development programs in four districts of the division in a meeting.

The commissioner was briefed that some 263 development schemes had been completed with a cost of Rs 2.2 billion in Faisalabad division under Community Development Program in Phase I and 287 schemes with a cost of Rs 2,300 million will be completed in phase II and Wasa, Roads, Local Government and Public Health Engineering related schemes would be also completed.

The meeting was told that in addition in the first phase of the Sustainable Development Goals program, 411 schemes of public need would be completed with funds of Rs.1.9 billion and in second phase 531 schemes would be completed with a cost of Rs 1821.279 million. Apart from Director Development Mehr Ramzan, officers of various departments were present in the meeting.

The commissioner directed the authorities concerned that schemes should be completed as soon as possible. He also reviewed the pace of work on ongoing projects under the provincial annual development program.

38 BOOKED OVER SPREADING DENGUE LARVAE: Authorities Wednesday booked 38 people on charges of spreading dengue larvae. DC Muhammad Ali was briefed during a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue. Addressing the meeting, the DC said the departments involved in anti-dengue surveillance activities should fulfill their responsibilities.

He said some departments are not cooperating with anti-dengue teams and directed the heads of the departments to improve their performance.

The district anti-dengue coordinator briefed the meeting on anti-dengue surveillance.

YOUTH SHOT DEAD: A youth was shot added on Wednesday. Sarfraz Ahmed of Chak 396/GB, Tandlianwala was travelling on his motorcycle after attending a hearing in a court at Tandlianwala when accused Bahadar and his accomplices ambushed him, leaving him dead on the spot.