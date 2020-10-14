IHC stops deportation of Cynthia Ritchie

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended its orders of stopping deportation of US blogger Cynthia Ritchie till October 23.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the case for hearing Tuesday. Senior lawyer Ahmad Raza Kasuri filed his power of attorney on behalf of Cynthia Ritchie. The court accepted Ahmad Raza Kasuri plea to grant him more time for advancing arguments.

The IHC CJ inquired during the hearing of the case that the court had remanded the case to subordinate court. What about the decision.

Ahmad Raza Kasuri told the court their petition was dismissed. “We are now filing appeal plea against it.” The court remarked it is not right of every one to acquire visa. This law is in place in the world. The counsel for PPP requested the court that after the rejection of Cynthia Ritchie petition she should be deported.

The court remarked this was not a simple case. Serious allegations had been leveled by a woman. Question arises on the conduct of federal government. Did you hold inquiry? Who is funding her? From where she is being funded? The court while addressing deputy attorney general on this occasion remarked, “Don’t go to the area where you have to face humiliation. Don’t do the job where the government has to face humiliation. Don’t make such talk before the court that those words are withdrawn by you later. Investigation should be conducted if someone has leveled allegations of serious nature.” The court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 23.