300 bags of substandard flour seized in Hangu

HANGU: An official along with police and staff members of other departments raided Doaba Bazaar and seized 300 bags of substandard wheat flour and arrested the two accused on Tuesday.

Nauman Wazir, assistant commissioner (revenue)along with other team members, on the complaints of general public raided a godown at Doaba Bazaar and seized 300 bags of rotten wheat flour.

A number of people had lodged complaints against the owners for selling substandard flour with the relevant departments for action against them. The team confiscated the bags of flour and arrested the two dealers whose names could not be ascertained. The AC said that stern action would be taken against all those involved in selling substandard and spurious flour and other eatables.