CDA urged to focus on addressing traders problems

Islamabad: Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that most of the issues of business community in Islamabad were related to CDA and it should focus on addressing such issues on priority to facilitate the growth of business activities. He was addressing a delegation of CDA Mazdoor Union that visited the Chamber led by its Secretary General Ch. Muhammad Yasin to congratulate the newly elected Office Bearers of ICCI. Raja Shakir Zaman Kiani, President, CDA Mazdoor Union, Aurangzeb Khan and others were in the delegation.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that due to some issues between CDA and MCI for distribution of resources, no development work was done in any market of Islamabad for the past several years. However, now some departments have been returned from MCI to CDA and hoped that CDA would accelerate efforts for resolving pending issues of the business community.

He urged that CDA should take ICCI on board to address problems including improvement in the face of capital and expediting the approval process of commercial buildings plans. He said that cooperation of CDA Mazdoor Union was also important in resolving problems of trade and industry and assured that ICCI would support the protection of genuine rights of CDA employees.