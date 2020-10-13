If Nawaz’s passport cancelled: Entire Gujranwala to react, says Marriyum

LAHORE: The PML-N Secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb says the entire city of Gujranwala and people coming to attend the public meeting will offer their passports and CNICs for cancellation before Prime Minister Imran Khan cancels the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's passport and CNIC.

Talking to party leaders, supporters and workers during preparations for the Gujranwala rally, Marriyum said the public meeting hasn't even started yet, but the ‘selected hoard of looters’ are already shaking in their boots.

She said Imran Khan can cancel Nawaz Sharif's passport and CNIC, but he cannot cancel his power which is his love and respect in the heart of every Pakistani. Such threats don't scare those who've already served jail in death row cells along with their daughter, she said.

Marriyum said the panic, bafflement and anxiety in PTI ranks shows how scared the rulers are of true public power. She said the PDM rally will take place come what may. The former information minister said this will be a decisive day that will prove to be a referendum against the sugar, wheat, flour, medicine, petrol and mandate looting hoard of mafia patronisers.

She said the public meeting in Gujranwala will prove to be decisive for the supremacy of the Constitution, democracy and sanctity of vote.

Marriyum said these public meetings are a resolve of the people of Pakistan frustrated by the theft of sugar, flour, medicine and fuel by the looters in this government. she said these public meetings are an outrage against the robbing of their mandate and the desecration of the sanctity of their vote.