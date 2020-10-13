3 more deaths, another 49 test positive

Rawalpindi:Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 is continuously claiming significant number of lives here in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district at least for the last five days. In last 24 hours, another three confirmed patients of the disease lost their lives in the region while 49 new patients were tested positive.

In last five days, as many as 14 patients have died of the disease in the region including five patients from ICT and nine from Rawalpindi while in last one week, nearly 600 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities taking total number of patients so far tested positive from the region to 23,824 on Monday.

The continuous increase in number of corona related deaths and the number of patients being tested positive show that the outbreak is going to be out of control once again as has happened in June, 10 to 15 days after Eidul Fitr when the lockdown was eased almost all across Pakistan. At the time, all educational institutions and almost all types of businesses are operating in the region and as well all across Pakistan.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that two of the three patients died in the region in last 24 hours were from Rawalpindi. According to details, a 68-year old male patient died of COVID-19 here at Fauji Foundation Hospital while a 46-year old female patient who was a resident of PWD Colony died of the disease at Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi district on Monday taking death toll from the district to 300. One death from ICT in last 24 hours took death toll in the federal capital to 189.

In last 24 hours, another 35 patients have been tested positive from ICT taking tally to 17331 of which 16,367 have so far recovered. On Monday, there were a total of 775 active cases of the disease in ICT.

From Rawalpindi, 14 new patients have been tested positive in last 24 hours taking tally to 6,493 of which a total of 6,008 confirmed patients of the disease have recovered, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added at present, 11 patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility in town while 174 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been in home isolation in the district. Another 489 suspects of the disease have been under quarantine in their homes, he said.