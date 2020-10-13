Karachi University to sign MoU for imparting training

The founder of Digital Pakistan and former additional director general of the Federal Investigation Agency, Ammar Jaffery, during a meeting with Karachi University Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Monday, expressed his desire to arrange seminars, workshops and training sessions at the Center for Digital Forensic Science and Technology for officers of law enforcement agencies and the law department.

Jaffery, who is the chief executive officer of Security Experts, also discussed the development of the centre, said a press release issued by the varsity. During his visit to the KU, he inquired about literary programmes, research work and investigative learning projects that the Center for Digital Forensic Science and Technology (CDFST) would introduce in the near future.

He was content to know about the professional courses that CDFST tended to introduce. He also offered his services aimed at the capacity-building in collaboration with the centre for designing and developing different degrees, diplomas, certificates, courses, and preparing a syllabus for different people coming from different walks of life.

Jaffery said that his company would like to sign a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of the CDFST on most modern lines. Earlier, Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi said the society as a whole has become dependent on cyber systems across the full range of human activities, including e-commerce, finance, health care, energy, entertainment, communications and national defence.

He added that the globally-interconnected digital information and communications infrastructure known as cyberspace underpinned almost every facet of modern society and provided critical support for the concerned in the Pakistan economy, civil infrastructure, public safety, and national security.

“Pakistan is especially vulnerable to cyber insecurity because it depends on cyber systems more heavily than most other states.” Prof Iraqi emphasised that the need was felt to also have cross-border associations and build a computer emergency readiness team, as cyber insecurity as a worldwide problem, potentially affecting all cyber systems and their dependent infrastructure.

“The cyber insecurity can result from the vulnerabilities of cyber systems, including flaws or weaknesses in both hardware and software, and from the conduct of states, groups, and individuals with access to them.”

The in-charge of the CDFST, Dr Qamar Ul Arifeen, discussed the forms of cyber warfare, espionage, crime, attacks on cyber infrastructure, and exploitation of cyber systems during the meeting. He also emphasised the menace of financial crime and showed his concerns about the fate of Pakistan and the challenges that it faced from the world community and the Financial Action Task Force.

The meeting concluded with a decision on signing an MoU between the KU and Security Experts for the development of the CDFST. Later, Jaffery visited the center along with Dr Arifeen.