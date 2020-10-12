Smoke-emitting vehicles fined

FAISALABAD: Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Zameer Hussain imposed Rs 82,500 fine on more than three dozens smoke-emitting vehicles during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said the Secretary RTA, along with his team, checked vehicles on city roads and found more than three dozen faulty vehicles, emitting excessive smoke.

The secretary ticketed and imposed Rs 82,500 fine on the vehicles.

Fesco issues shutdown program: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown program for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Kanwanwala and Ahmadnagar feeders emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 12:30 noon while Pindi, Jhamra, Tandlianwala City, Tayyabah Town, Best Chipboard, Sammundri Road, Katarian, Bahlak, Mahi Chowk, Shameerwala, Rehmay Shah, Alam Shah and Jungle Sarkar feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Sammundri City, Salooni Jhal, Sharif Abad, Garh Road, Jalal Abad, Fareed, Farooq, Naradada, Katchery Bazaar, Dijkot Road, Sain Wazir Ali, 466 Road and Rasiyana feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm on Monday (October 12).

Similarly, electricity supply from Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 2 pm whereas Gulbehar Colony, Babar Chowk, Sitiana Road, Awan Wala, Kareem Garden, PGSHFA, Zamzam, Garden Colony, Fateh Textile, Khiyaban Garden, Harianwala, Makkah City, Raheem Valley, T&N and new Khannuana feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will observe load shedding from 9 am to 12:30 noon on October 12.

Meanwhile, power supply from College Road and new Factory Area feeders originating from 132-KV Chenabhnagar grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm while Ashraf Abad, Ghazi Abad, Misaqul Mall and Chenab Fabrics feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm while new Riaz Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Chenabnagar grid station, Rodala feeder emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Kanwanwala feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, al-Mehmood feeder emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Ideal/Ishaq Spinning, F-5, Pride (SEL) and Ideal feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Brighto Chemical Limited, Karas Paint and FIEDMC feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Sohal feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Ahmad Abad, Shehbaz Pur and Rehman Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, al-Barkat feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Beeranwala feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, al-Masoom, Warispura and Dasoha feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, al-Rehman, Judgewala and Jhang Road feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station.