Mon Oct 12, 2020
October 12, 2020

Enmity claims five lives in Kohat

Peshawar

KOHAT: Five people, including four family members, were killed over enmity in Gambat area in the district. It was learnt that some family members were travelling in a car to attend a funeral prayer when their rivals lying in wait opened fire on them. Four people sustained injuries in the firing and the injured were being taken to a nearby hospital but they succumbed to their injuries on the way. Four family members were killed in the incident. One person from the rival party was also killed when the occupants of the car returned the fire. Soon after the incident, the police arrived at the scene and collected evidence from the spot. A case was registered against four accused identified as Hussain, Riaz, Izzat and Tahir. The slain persons included Ibrahim, Amin, Mikaeel, Mujahid and Riaz.

