Workshops to promote cultural heritage of Punjab

LAHORE:The Institute for Art and Culture (IAC) is conducting a series of workshops for Unesco’s project “Protection and Promotion of Cultural Heritage of Punjab through Sustainable Tourism and Economic Growth” at IAC from October 13.

The collaboration between the IAC and Unesco materialised in December 2019 focuses in its totality on creating an integrated site management plan for sustainable tourism management of Gurdwara Rohri Sahib, Eminabad, Gujranwala district, and Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib, Farooqabad, Shiekhupura district. The project was jointly awarded to IAC, Lahore, Pakistan and Fondazione Satagta for the Economics of Culture, Turin, Italy. The project is aimed at improving the sites of gurdwaras and making them attractive for heritage tourism but also for religious freedom for the Sikh diaspora.