Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Elahi Elahi call for fair elections in GB

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have said that Gilgit-Baltistan is very important for economy and defence of Pakistan and is a gateway to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“This is the reason that our party has always given special attention to this region and its people,” They said this along with Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and Senator Kamil Ali Agha while talking to Caretaker Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Mir Afzal Khan who called on them at their residence here on Sunday. Shafay Hussain and GM Sikander were also present.

The caretaker CM said, “Chaudhry Shujaat had put forth the demand for interim provincial status for GB and today we have secured this position as a result of his efforts, for which, we are grateful to PML particularly Shujaat Hussain who has played an important role in progress of that region.”