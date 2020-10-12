close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
SW
S Waziristan
October 12, 2020

Pak Army holds free medical camp in

National

SW
S Waziristan
October 12, 2020

TANK: Pak Army established a free medical camp in the far flung area of Zam Cheena in Tehsil Birmal of tribal district South Waziristan wherein over 300 patients were examined and provided with free of cost medicine.

Most of the patients examined during the free medical camp also included women and children. Commander 104 Brigade Ubaidullah Noor visited the medical camp to supervise the provision of health services by the camp staff. He lauded the tireless services of doctors and other paramedical staff. The local tribesmen paid their glowing tributes to the Pak Army for organising free medical camp in the remote area which enabled them to get free health care at their door step.

