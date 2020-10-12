Week-long heatwave to bake Karachi

Forecasting a week-long heatwave in Karachi from today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather throughout this week, with temperature ranging between 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

“Under the influence of a high-pressure area formed over Central Asia, dry continental air would blow towards Karachi and it would result in causing extremely hot and dry conditions in Karachi,” said PMD Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfraz.

Hot and dry conditions resulted in a sharp rise in the temperature in Karachi on Sunday when the mercury soared to 38.5 degrees Celsius in the city and sea breeze largely remained cut off. Sardar Sarfraz said October was usually a hot month in Karachi as sea breeze remained cut off due to a transition from summer to the winter season.