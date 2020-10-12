More BAME volunteers in Bradford vaccine trials urged

LONDON: As the University of Bradford is spearheading the world’s first mass Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials, the researcher leading the study has urged people from black, Asian, minority, ethnic (BAME) backgrounds to increase participation in the trials.

“There has been a very good response from people in Bradford,” said Prof Dinesh Saralaya, a consultant respiratory physician and Visiting Honorary Professor at the University of Bradford. “However, we need more volunteers to come forward from BAME groups, particularly from the Asian community and people of above 65 years age group. It is where we are lacking,” he added.

US biotechnology company Novavax, in collaboration with Bradford Institute for Health Research (BIHR), part of the Bradford Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (BTHFT), began the trial last week at the University’s Digital Health Enterprise Zone (DHEZ). University of Bradford Vice Chancellor Prof Shirley Congdon said: “This is an important collaboration between the University’s DHEZ and BIHR that demonstrates the strength of partnership with the NHS locally and shows the benefits that can come when organisations work together to make the best use of their combined assets.”

About 4,000 people from Bradford have volunteered for the trial. Researchers chose around 500 people to be vaccinated. About 50 people are being administered the vaccines per day. Volunteers are to receive two doses — one on their first day followed by another after 21 days. They will then be kept under observation for 12 months.

Bradford has a large Asian population (25 per cent). “Given these demographic figures, more people from this group should have come forward,” Saralaya noted, saying more people need to register with the NHS.

Regarding the lack of participation, Bradford MP Naz Shah said: “It is an individual decision whether one wants to take part in the trial or not. I think people should do more research before making any decision.”

Former Bradford lord mayor Mohammad Ajeeb said: “The local authorities need to do a little more to clear people’s misconceptions. The authorities should pass on more information so that they can make enlightened decisions especially keeping in mind their misgivings.”

Local journalist Zafar Tanvir said: “A lot is at stake and so our community should come forward in great numbers to take part in this research. Basically, a lot of rumours and conspiracy theories are in circulation on social media influencing the people’s mind keeping them away from the process.”