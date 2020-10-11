Six more die of coronavirus, 221 test positive

The novel coronavirus has claimed six more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,549 and showing the mortality rate to be at 1.8 per cent.

As many as 221 new cases emerged when 7,515 tests were conducted, raising the tally to 140,131, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation repot on Saturday.

Some 7,515 samples were tested, which diagnosed 221 new cases, showing a 2.9 percent current detection rate. So far, 1,464,598 tests have been conducted in Sindh, and 140,131 people have been diagnosed with the virus. Of them, 95 per cent or 132,796 patients have recovered, including 237 overnight. According to the statement, 4,786 patients are under treatment. Of them 4,491 are in home isolation, six at isolation centres and 289 in different hospitals. The condition of 187 patients is stated to be critical, including 32 shifted onto ventilators.

The chief minister said that of the 221 new cases, 59 belonged to Karachi: 28 reported in District East, 14 in District South, six in District Central, and five each in Malir, West and Korangi districts. Hyderabad reported 11 cases, Jamshoro eight, Larkana and Sukkur five each, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas three each, Shaheed Benazirabad Tando Mohammad Khan and Jacobabad two each, and Dadu and Umerkot one each.