Gilgit-Baltistan CM discusses sports promotion with POA officials

LAHORE: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Mir Afzal Khan visited Pakistan Olympic House here and discussed matters related to promotion of Olympic sports in Gilgit-Baltistan with Pakistan Olympic Association president Lt Gen (R) Arif Hasan.

Arif praised the contribution of youth of Gilgit-Baltistan in national sports and recognised the immense potential there. He agreed with the idea of establishing a permanent setup of Gilgit-Baltistan Olympic Association.

He said POA was committed to promotion and development of Olympic Movement in Gilgit-Baltistan.

POA Secretary General Khalid Mahmood briefed him about the functions and operations of POA and shared the objectives of the national and the provincial Olympic associations.

Mir Afzal emphasised that more efforts should be made to engage children and youngsters in sporting activities.