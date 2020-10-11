After medicines, sugar and flour, the latest items that are going out of our reach are tomatoes and onions. This is not the first time that the prices of essential items have increased. With the government of the PTI, the situation has only deteriorated further. The PTI-led government has failed to stabilise the prices of essential commodities that are still being sold at astronomical prices. During his election campaigns, Imran Khan had promised the nation that his government would not allow market players to make excessive profits. It seems that the PTI-led government is helpless in front of these profiteers.

Although the PM has taken notice of the price hike, the prices of vegetables keep reaching new peaks. Why is the government unable to take action? All the steps that the incumbent government has taken so far to stabilise the economy are not helping the people in any way.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore

*****

The prices of essential commodities have been increasing drastically with no end in sight. The government claims that it is taking steps to tackle the price hike, but we haven’t seen any results to date.

The prime minister should mobilise the local administration to control soaring prices. Rising inflation has made the situation quite unbearable for all households. It is hoped that the government will listen to the pleas of the people and take steps to deal with the situation.

Muhammad Haider

Karachi