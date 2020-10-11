Media workers condemn arrest of Editor-in-Chief

PESHAWAR: The media workers on Saturday renewed the demand for the release of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as they continued the protest against his arrest.

Peshawar Press Club president Syed Bukhar Shah headed the protest which was staged outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV in the Khyber Super Market.

The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans, demanding the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and flayed the pressure tactics against the Jang Media Group.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Syed Bukhar Shah, Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Sabz Ali Shah, Amjad Safi, Rasool Dawar, Khalid Kheshgi, Farmanullah Jan, Gulzar Khan and others.

The speakers criticised the government for allegedly pressurising the Jang Media Group and arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman over cooked-up charges.

They lamented that the Jang Group chief had been under detention for the last 213 days in a 34-year-old case.

The speakers also criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for targeting opposition and the free media to pressurise them.

They complained that the NAB was targeting the opposition parties but at the same time not taking notice of the massive corruption committed allegedly by the PTI members. They asked why the NAB was not taking action over the wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project scams.

The speakers demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who had been behind bars since March 12.