Senate body condemns Modi’s speech in UN

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Interior on Friday adopted a resolution strongly condemning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the United Nations and unprecedented brutalities being committed in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) by Indian forces. At the onset of the meeting, Chairman Standing Committee A Rehman Malik said Friday was 431st day of Indian brutal curfew in IOJ&K, adding that since day first, this committee has been observing and counting these as ‘Dark Days’ in the history of mankind and expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are struggling for their legitimate right to self-determination under the UNSC resolutions. Rehman Malik moved a resolution which was unanimously adopted by the committee.