Official inspects uplift projects at AWKUM

PESHAWAR: A delegation led by Secretary Planning and Development Department Humayun Khan visited Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) to inspect various uplift projects on Friday.On the occasion, AWKUM Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq briefed the official on the Learning Management System (LMS) of the university, a project “Establishment of Pakhtunkhwa Economic Policy Research Institute” (PEPRI) and other development works of the university.

The vice-chancellor informed the delegation that the university had developed the LMS, which is equipped with an online testing system while the university also conducted the MS and PhD entrance tests online.

Further, he briefed the delegation regarding progress and research activities made by the PEPRI. Within a short period, PEPRI developed Social Accounting Matrix for KP and got HEC recognition of its Journal of Applied Economic and Business Studies, organised various capacity building trainings attended by the officials of the P&D Department, researchers, and faculty members of various universities.

The PEPRI has also undertaken various research studies on higher education in KP, tobacco sector strategy for KP, value chain of selected fruit & vegetables, and MRL standards policy implications for KP.

On the occasion, the secretary P&D appreciated the research undertaken by the PEPRI and highlighted the importance of having an institution like this for P&D.

The vice-chancellor also briefed the secretary P&D about the difficulties observed in the newly approved scheme/PC-I, “Support to Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan for Special Initiatives”. These issues are challenging the completion of the remaining civil works in 25 buildings of the university.