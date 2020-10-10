Opposition bent upon hindering development, says Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said those conducting politics of agitation want to divert public attention from the plunder and loot committed in their tenures.Â

He stated this while talking to the MPAs, including Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Umer Farooq, Shahbaz Ahmad, Nazir Ahmad Chohan and Malik Taimur, who called on him at his office and apprised him about the problems of their constituencies.

Buzdar deplored the domination of personal interest over national interest, adding that those involved in negative politics have ignored the fundamental needs of the people in their tenure. The nation knows the reason for the opposition's alliance, and real faces of opposition leaders have been fully exposed, he said and added the opposition was bent upon creating hurdles in the journey of development. Usman Buzdar emphasised the PTI-led government was committed to eliminating corruption and reiterated that accountability was a national mission which won't be compromised by the government. Consultations with the parliamentarians have been given importance by the present government to ensure composite development of the province, concluded the CM.