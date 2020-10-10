NUMS to conduct entry test for MBBS, BDS tomorrow

Islamabad : National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) is all set to conduct nationwide entry test for MBBS/BDS Session 2020 tomorrow (Sunday) for its 13 medical and 5 dental constituent & affiliated colleges across the country, says an ISPR press release.

More than 52,000 candidates will be competing for 1,561 seats in medical colleges and 279 seats for dental colleges.

The test will commence simultaneously at all 38 examination centers designated exclusively in 17 cities all over the country and AJK. Additionally, passing national MDCAT shall be mandatory for admission in NUMS’ constituent and affiliated colleges.

The candidates will be required to reach at least three hours before the start of the test along with the printed admit card which can be downloaded from NUMS official website by using CNIC number/Form ‘B’ number/Bank Deposit Slip number or candidate’s ID number.

The students must adhere to government’s SOPs for COVID-19 i.e. wearing mask and social distancing.