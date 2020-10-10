Protest against unsustainable packaging, practices

Islamabad : Youth Climate Activists from different schools of Islamabad held a protest in front of popular restaurants to demand a ban on the use of plastic, styrofoam and paper as this causes massive environmental degradation.

They called on these restaurants to instead focus on reusable packaging and to put their thoughts and efforts also into how to make an eco-friendly business. The protesters held placards highlighting the damage plastic and styrofoam causes, and why they required urgent action from both businesses, big corporations and the government.

They suggest restaurant managers to switch to re-usables, encourage people to bring their own Tupperware to avoid disposable packaging and give their customers a discount on any such effort so they feel encouraged to do that every time. They asked them to inquire the customer whether they need packaging or napkins and charge extra for restaurant bags or napkins so people are encouraged to bring their own environment friendly utensils. They also demanded restaurants to use reusable glass bottles to provide water and drinks. “Get creative to save the Earth.