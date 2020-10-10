close
Sat Oct 10, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2020

Ration bags distributed

Lahore

Ration bags were distributed among the families of beggar children who were rescued by Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) in Lahore. The ration bags were given under the special support programme. Beggar children will stay with CPWB. CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said all possible measures had been taken to put an end to child beggary.

