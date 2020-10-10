Ration bags distributed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ration bags were distributed among the families of beggar children who were rescued by Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) in Lahore. The ration bags were given under the special support programme. Beggar children will stay with CPWB. CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said all possible measures had been taken to put an end to child beggary.