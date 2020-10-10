Sirajul Haq rules out joining hands with Opp alliance

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq ruled out possibility to join hands with opposition alliance, saying the people already tested the parties and had no trust in them.

He said the so-called mainstream political parties supported the every move of the government in past two years and this time too they did not pose any threat to the rulers. The JI leader said though PML-N, PPP and the military rulers had left no stone unturned to damage the institutions for establishing their personal rule in the country, yet PTI broke all previous records of bad governance.

The JI believed there was no difference between major opposition parties and those ruling the country, he said while addressing a press conference on the occasion of joining the JI by a Sialkot-based politician Hafiz Khawar Mirza along with his supporters at Mansoora on Friday.

Siraj said people had fully recognised the agent of status quo and were no more ready to give them any other chance. He said entire politics of JI revolved around the objective of transforming Pakistan into a real Islamic Welfare State. The JI is set to launch a full-fledged campaign against inflation and interest-based economy. A committee has already formed to chalk out plans for public rallies and organise the masses to bring real change in the country, he said. He welcomed Hafiz Khawar and other political workers from Sialkot in the ranks the JI. Meanwhile, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said the interest-based economy, corruption and massive debts were the real hurdle to the country’s development.

Addressing a workers gathering at Mansoora, he said inflation and unemployment made the people’s lives miserable and it became impossible for them to meet their ends in the prevailing circumstances.

LDA DG: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar has directed that applications for seeking permission for commercial use of properties should be processed on a priority basis and the fee for the purpose be collected without delay. He stated this on Friday while chairing a meeting on resource generation for LDA. The LDA DG directed all the directorates to compile data about extension of building period of plots, issuance of completion certificates of constructed buildings, change in land use of properties, commercialisation fee and various other sources of income in their respective schemes to formulate workable proposals for revenue generation.