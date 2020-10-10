â€˜Corruption main hindrance to progress of countryâ€™

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said corruption is one of the main hindrances to the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said this while talking to Auditor General Pakistan Javaid Jehangir at the Governor House on Friday. Sindh Audit Director General Miandad Rahoojo and Local Government Audit Director General Javaid Zia Burney were also present during the meeting.

Matters related to transparency in the use of government funds, implementation of effective measures in this regard, identification of misuse of power and authority and the role of audit for this very purpose were discussed during the meeting.

The governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to eliminate the menace of corruption from our society, and the federal government had taken various steps to eradicate corruption and other malpractices from various public sector organisations.

He said the misappropriation of government funds not only harmed the national exchequer but also deprived people of basic amenities.