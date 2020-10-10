Kidnapping case lodged as teenage girl goes missing in Malir

The family of a teenage girl, who has gone missing, registered a case, fearing the kidnapping of the girl in Malir on Friday. According to police, the abducted girlâ€™s brother, namely Zulfiqar, in the FIR said they were residents of Jinnah Square in Malir and that his sister used to go to a nearby seminary for religious education.

He said the girl left home as per the routine for the seminary in the afternoon on October 7 but went missing.

The complainant said the family looked for her on their own but in vain. Later, he added, they approached police to register the case, fearing her kidnapping. Police said a case had been registered and efforts were being made to find the girl.

Godown fire

A fire destroyed a shoe godown at Light House. One snorkel and four fire tenders were rushed to the scene to put out the blaze, and the fire was brought under control after hectic efforts lasting one hour. No loss of life was reported.