Fight the virus

Ever since the authorities in Karachi announced a mini smart lockdown in some areas of the city, the people have become a bit careful. If the number of Covid-19 cases continues to increase, the government will have to impose a countrywide lockdown. It is true that the people are flouting SOPs in education institutions, marriage halls, restaurants and public parks, which is the main cause of a rise in cases. Even though a lockdown is imposed to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Pakistan’s economy cannot bear the devastating effects of the lockdown. The government should play its role in ensuring that SOPs are observed at all places.

We must unite to fight this virus. There is a dire need to change our attitude. The government must implement SOPs in a strict manner and create awareness among citizens.

Mehrullah Mehr

Awaran