Schools, shopping malls sealed for violating corona SOPs

PESHAWAR: The district administration here on Friday sealed schools, shopping malls, wedding halls, shops, markets and bakeries for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Sajid Khan, a spokesman for the district administration, said that before taking action, the district administration had issued several notices and reminded the shopkeepers and others to act on SOPs.

He said the coronavirus cases were again reported from different places in the province, including Peshawar, and the government had to act to stop transmission of the viral infection.

The official said Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar visited various places in the city and appealed to the people to observe the SOPS to avoid contracting the infectious disease.

The deputy commissioner along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Shafiq Afridi visited Charsadda Road and sealed more than 700 shops for violation of SOPs.

The spokesman said all the assistant commissioners and additional assistant commissioners were in the field and sealed shopping malls, shops and markets and schools for not observing the SOPs.

He said the district administration sealed 14 mega shopping malls, 13 schools, four wedding halls and more than 2000 shops.

They also issued notices to 26 other schools.

In Peshawar Cantonment, 1000 shops were sealed in the overcrowded Shafi Market for not following the SOPs.

About 700 shops were sealed on Jinnah Park and Charsadda roads and 200 shops were sealed in Kamran Market.

On University Road, the district administration took action against major businesses and commercial centres for not observing the SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar appealed to the business community and the general public to avoid visiting crowded places in view of the second wave of the coronavirus.