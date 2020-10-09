PDM to drive last nail in govt’s coffin: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said formation of PDM was an important progress emanating from the platform of APC hosted by the PPP and pledged that it would drive what he called the last nail in the coffin of the ‘selected and crumbling’ regime. He said this while discussing the PDM’s planned public meetings and rallies in different cities of the four provinces with Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah, PPP Punjab President Qamaruz Zaman Kaira and Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar who called on him at the Bilawal House.

Bilawal said it was the ripe time for the people of Pakistan to rise up and demolish the sandy castle of the selected regimes built through intrigues and naked rigging and theft of public mandate.

Meanwhile, the PPP top leadership has advised Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend the PDM public rally in Gujranwala on October 16.

According to sources, the PPP senior leaders from Punjab wants Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend the rally.

Sources said the formal decision in this regard would be taken within a day or two.

The rally is being hosted by the PML-N and it would be the first public rally of the PDM against the government.

Meanwhile, addressing a virtual session of the PPP information secretaries, Bilawal said the PTI government had failed and now was the time for the masses not to panic but Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the anti-people government of Imran Khan had nothing good for the people and it was only accusing the past government for his failures.

He said the PPP had played role in formation of PDM like it did in the past in the formation of opposition’s Movement for Restoration of Democracy (MRD) and Alliance for Restoration of Democracy (ARD).

The virtual meeting was attended by Dr Nafisa Shah, Senator Maula Bukhsh Chandio, Sindh ministers Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Sharjeel Memon, Barrister Aamir, Senator Sassi Pulejo, Sahhen Dar, Nazir Dhoki, Chaudhry Munawar Anjum, Ms Palwasha Khan, Aajiz Dhara, Hassan Murtaza, Sarbuland Jogezai, Senator Rubina Khalid, Nawabzada Iftikhar, Ms Sadia Danish and Javed Ayub.