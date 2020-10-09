PCTB decides to reduce Inter syllabus

LAHORE: Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board (PCTB) is most likely to introduce Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP), short syllabus, for Intermediate classes next week. Sources in the PCTB said that the decision to reduce the syllabus for Intermediate classes was made by the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab as the new academic year was badly affected by Corona pandemic. They added the Board was working on the ALP for Intermediate classes and the same was likely to be introduced by next week. It is pertinent to mention here that PCTB has already introduced ALP (reduced syllabus) for students from Class-1 to Class-10 across Punjab.