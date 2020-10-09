Robbers kill man at home; muggers shoot dead citizen

A livestock trader was gunned down during a robbery at his home while an air conditioner mechanic was killed resisting a mugging bid in Karachi on Thursday.

The Shah Latif police said robbers barged in the house of the livestock trader, 50-year-old Ayaz Lashari, son of Ramzan, and held his family hostage in Abdullah Goth. As the man resisted their robbery bid, police said robbers gunned down him and later fled the scene with looted gold, jewellery, cash and cell phones.

Police said the body was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and a case had been registered against unidentified culprits. Separately, 36-year-old Arshad, son of Ashraf, lost his life when one of the two muggers shot at him for resisting their mugging bid in Zia Colony, Korangi.

Police said that an investigation team attended the scene and the body was taken to the JPMC for an autopsy. SHO Shahzada Saleem said Arshad and his friend were outside the latterâ€™s home when two muggers attempted to snatch cell phones from them. Police said the deceased was a resident of the same locality and a case had been registered against the assailants.