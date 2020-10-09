More than 50 million people in Pakistan suffer from mental disorders such as depression, substance and alcohol misuse, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. In 2012, around 13,000 people committed suicide. For years, the people didn’t consider getting a treatment because they fear that society will make fun of them.

It is important to spread awareness among the people regarding mental health issues through different platforms and encourage them to get a medical treatment for their mental disorder.

Mehraj Altaf

Herronk